CE-LOS ANGELES-Charlize Theron worries about losing every acting job she gets.

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star fears she will get fired all the time and is incredibly insecure that one day every one will find out she's ''just a total lie''.

She told Access Live: ''I still have this every single time I start a job, 'I'm gonna get fired. They're gonna find out I'm a terrible actor. This is gonna be the one. This is gonna be the job where they all find out I'm just a total lie.'''

And Charlize previously urged women not to be so ''polite'' when asking for equal pay. She said: ''I am in a position where I could put my foot down and say, I want equal pay to my male co-star, who I had billed another movie with.

We were doing a sequel, we had done it together, why not? What was interesting about it was I had a studio that said all right. And I was like, oh? We just need to say this? We just need to not be so polite about it and say what we want? ... The amount of traction and the amount of women who are being empowered by other women to step forward and actually speak their truth, I know in my life I've never seen anything like that. This is a rock rolling down a mountain really fast, and I'm quite enjoying watching it.''