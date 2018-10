Share:

LAHORE - A six-year-old child suffered critical injuries after a kite string slit his throat and hands in Shadbagh on Sunday, police and rescue workers said. The latest victim of kite string, identified by police as Tayyab, was playing on the rooftop of his house in Wassanpura when a stray string slit his throat and fingers. As a result, he received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital. The police were investigating the incident.