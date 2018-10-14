Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST: Bahawalpur District Police Officer Dr Iqbal Ahmed Khan has awarded commendation certificate to Ahmedpur East Deputy Superintendent of Police Chaudhry Safdar for leading a police team in a shootout against Bosan gang in which dacoit Akram Naich was killed while a police constable, Asadullah Baloch, was injured.

According to police, Akram Naich was declared as proclaimed offender in 2005. He was wanted in murder, murder attempt, dacoity, robbery, and kidnapping for ransom cases registered against him with Liaquatpur, Khanpur, Shidani, Alipur City, and Vehari Saddr police stations.

The DPO awarded Rs50,000 and commendation certificate to the injured constable Asadullah for his bravery. He also awarded SHO Naushera Jadid police station Pervaiz Iqbal Bajwa and SHO Dhorkot police station each with cash prize worth Rs20,000 and commendation certificates.–Staff Reporter

The District Police Officer in a simple ceremony gave cash prizes of Rs15,000 to ASI Shehzad Bashir of Chanigoth police station, Rs10,000 to Constable Asadullah of Dhorkot police station, and Rs10,000 to Constable M Saleem of Naushera Jadid police station along with commendation certificates.

Meanwhile, DSP AhmedpurEast Chaudhry M Safdar told the newsmen that police had recovered Kalashnikov lying near the dead body of proclaimed offender Akram Naich and handed over the snatched motorcycle to its owner Wahid Bakhsh.

Similarly, the police had identified the other three accomplices of dacoit Akram Naich who had fled away from the scene in the darkness of night by using motorbikes. The Circle police chief claimed that the police would arrest these culprits soon.