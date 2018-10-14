Share:

LOS ANGELES-Drake felt ''manipulated'' by Kanye West. The pair famously fell out after Kanye allegedly decided to release new music close to Drake's release date after finding out when the latter was dropping new music. He said: ''He sold me on this whole speech of like, 'I'm in a great place, I'm making money, and I'm a father, and I wanna be Quincy Jones and help you. But in order to do that, you've gotta be transparent with me, you gotta play me your music, and you gotta tell me when you're dropping. And I know you don't like to do things like that.'”