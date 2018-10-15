Share:

Rawalpindi - Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi is finalising arrangements to launch general hold up on October 17 against token tax defaulters, improper number plates and unregistered vehicles.

Motor Registration Authority (MRA) Officer Rawalpindi Sohail Sabir said that 9 special teams had been formed for the general hold up which would be conducted simultaneously in different areas of the district. The vehicles of token tax defaulters and unregistered vehicles would be impounded during the operation, he said.

The team will conduct special checking of vehicles under the supervision of Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Sohail Shahzad while Excise Inspectors, Gul Sher Khan, Malik Javed, Raza Shah, Zulfiqar Abbas, Ehtisham ul Haq, Jahangir Khan, Ajmal Bhatti and Fayyaz Babar would lead their respective teams to be deployed in different areas.

He said that the authorities concerned had strictly ordered to tighten noose around the vehicle of token and other taxes defaulters. The department will not release any impounded vehicle until the defaulters pay the tax.

He said that the citizens should help the department to indicate the vehicles which are plying on roads without payment of token tax fee and custom duty so that the department could take legal action against these defaulters as per law.

Director E&T Rawalpindi Division Ch. Muhammad Sohail Arshad has directed the officers to take strict action in accordance with the law against token tax defaulters, he added. He said that the E&T under its general hold up launched on Oct 10 in the division impounded 98 vehicles. The teams checked a large number of vehicles at different points of Rawalpindi district and impounded 50 vehicles besides confiscating 550 registration books of the token tax defaulters.

He said that special teams also checked vehicles in Chakwal District and impounded 19 while documents of 69 vehicles were confiscated during the operation. The teams of Jhelum district impounded 29 vehicles while documents of 66 vehicles of tax defaulters were confiscated.

Similarly, Attock Excise teams during checking confiscated documents of 21 vehicles, he said.