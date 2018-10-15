Share:

LAHORE - Unidentified gunmen killed a 40-year-old man outside a godown in Nolakha police precincts and fled instantly, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified by police as Liaqat, a resident of Shakargarh. He was working as a labourer at the warehouse. Police sources said Liaquat was standing outside the godown when three gunmen appeared there on motorcycles. They opened straight fire on Liaqat after a brief argument and fled immediately. The victim received multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot. The body was shifted to the morgue fro autopsy. The police were investigating the killing with no arrest made yet.