Share:

INCHEON - Local favourite Chun In-gee shot a final-round 66 to win her first LPGA title in more than two years before a cheering home crowd on Sunday. Chun, ranked 27th in the world, finished 16 under par 272 to claim the US$300,000 first prize at the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championships. The 24-year-old fired seven birdies and one bogey in the final round to finish three strokes ahead of Charley Hull (71) of England at the Sky 72 Golf Club's Ocean Course. Chun couldn't hold back the tears after clinching her third career LPGA win and first non-major title. "When I realized I won I just felt the hard times through the last few years just go away," she said. The world's top two players, Park Sung-hyun (69) of South Korea and Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn (71), were tied at third at 12 under.–AFP