HAFIZABAD: A first year student of Government Islamia Postgraduate Girls College, Hafizabad went missing from the college here the other day.

Urooj Fatima, daughter of M Aslam of nearby village, went to the college in the morning but did not return to her home which concerned her parents. Her father M Aslam reported the matter to the police which rushed to the college and searched all the rooms but could not found her. However, her shoes were found lying at the stairs of the college. The police have registered a case against unidentified accused and are investigating but have so far failed to trace the girl.