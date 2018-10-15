Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday said that all possible steps would be taken for further promotion of cycling and construction of cycling tracks in the city would also be considered.

The governor said this while talking to the Cyclists of Critical Mass Cycling Group, who visited Governor House here on Sunday, said a statement.

The Governor’s House on a cycle along with the Cyclists of Critical Mass Cycling Group arrived Governor House on a bicycle. Earlier, the governor also participated in the cleaning and plantation campaign at Fountain Chowk here. Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh Governor said that the objective of organizing such events is to persuade youths towards healthy activities.