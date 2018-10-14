Share:

GUJRAT: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday declared that those claiming to obstruct procedure of the assembly are already stuck in the God’s noose. After casting his ballot in by-polls here on Sunday, he vehemently said that the government would complete its term, adding that the new government is trying to deal with all issues and running its matters patiently.

The PML-Q stalwart stressed that the government is going nowhere and those claiming to shut down the government and assemblies are stumbling themselves.

“The destruction done to the country during the past 10 years will take due time for rehabilitation,” he stated, ensuring that the government will resolve all problems in some time.

He said that the government come up to the expectations and transform the entire landscape through better utilisation of state’s resources, good governance and introduction of transparent system in every sphere of life.