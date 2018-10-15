Share:

LAHORE (PR): Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (HACPL) celebrated the 400,000 units of cumulative automobile production at its factory in Manga Mandi, Lahore. At the ceremony, BR-V rolled off from the production line, commemorating the 400,000th unit produced. This remarkable milestone symbolizes Pakistani customers’ trust and strong support to Honda Pakistan. The company will continue its significant contribution to the country’s automobile business and demonstrates its commitment to long-term investment in the country.

All Honda models contributed in achieving this goal. Honda City was the major contributor with 53% or 211,914 units produced. Following closely by Civic, the model were produced 174,707 units or 44%. BR-V the recent newly launched model in 2017, accounted for 3% with 13,379 units produced.

Hironobu Yoshimura, President & CEO, Kenichi Matsuo Vice President Production, Maqsood ur Rehman Rehmani, Vice President Admin & HR and other top management attended the ceremony together with 2,300 HACPL associates.

Yoshimura said: “I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to Pakistani customers for their trust and strong support, which made us achieving another important production milestone. We will continue to provide best quality products that go beyond the customers’ expectations.”

HACPL started business operations in May 1994 with the launch of Civic, and added the City model to the production line-up in January 1997. HACPL achieved its 100,000-unit production milestone in December 2005, and the 200,000-unit production milestone in July 2012, a mere seven years later. The company achieved cumulative 300,000-unit production milestone in 2016 and just after 2 years 400,000-unit milestone is achieved.

HACPL has made continuous efforts to deliver best-quality products featuring the latest technologies and trendsetting features to its valuable customers for over 24 years. It also places a strong emphasis on corporate social responsibility activities to serve the Pakistani society better.

In celebration of 400,000-unit production milestone, Honda is also offering a limited time special incentive “Book a Honda and get 1 Year Extendable Warranty in Just Rs 4,000 only” to its customers.