Women are carrying bundles of dry grass collected from the fields in suburbs of the city. International Day of the Rural Women is celebrated on October 15
A woman is carrying a pot of clean drinking water on her head in suburbs of the city. International Day of the Rural Women is celebrated on October 15
A woman is filling a pot with clean drinking water from a tube well in suburbs of the city. International Day of the Rural Women is celebrated on October 15
Women on their way home carrying fodder for animals on their head in suburbs of the city. International Day of the Rural Women is celebrated on October 15