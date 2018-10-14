Share:

Painfully, the students of Turbat region seem lacking behind opportunities and scholarships for continue their higher education in other parts of Pakistan. Balochistan’s institutions announce very less number of opportunities for supporting the poor students who are financially weak enough to proceed their further education. Majority of students became disappointed and left their education career due to poverty whom parents can’t afford to admit their children in colleges and universities yet. Therefore, the number of child labour has been increasing day by day in our society with creating multiple difficulties in their young ages.

So, I humbly request the government of Balochistan to take serious action on this actionable issue to provide equality, justice, and great opportunities to the poor students to save their education. We hope that the leaders will provide more and more opportunities for encouragement of students to read and gain education comfortably.

SHAKEEL PHULLAN,

Turbat, October 2.