MULTAN-A PML-N-backed independent candidate Qasim Khan Langah is leading the run in by-election to PP-222 and he is likely to topple PTI’s Rana Sohail Noon, suggest unofficial result received so far.

The unofficial unverified result received from 119 out of 139 polling stations revealed that Mr Langah has secured 32,600 votes while PTI candidate Rana Sohail Noon could get 26,336 votes. Shazia Nargis, the widow of late PTI candidate Ghulam Abbas Khakhi, has bagged 16,409 votes.

The constituency had got vacated due to sudden death of Malik Ghulam Abbas Khakhi soon after his winning 2018 general elections. He even could not take oath due to illness.

The election commission had set up 139 polling stations for 196,000 registered voters and a total of 14 candidates were in the run for the by-poll. As many as 15 polling stations were declared sensitive and over 1,500 police personnel performed security duty on the election day.

Polling started at 8am and continued till 5pm without any interval. Polling took place in peaceful environment and no untoward incident was reported from the constituency except for tiny incidents. The supporters of Shazia Khakhi allegedly pelted stones on the vehicle of PTI candidate Rana Sohail Noon at Polling Station 88. However he escaped unhurt.