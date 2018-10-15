Share:

KARACHI - Honour killing claimed a young man’s life on Sunday here in the remits of Korangi police station.

Police found a slaughtered body lying in pool of blood near Owais Shaheed Park, sector 38, Korangi and took the victim to the hospital where deceased identified as 23-year-old Bilal, son of Muhammad Ikram. Police reached the crime scene as being informed by residents and inquired about the incident. His body was later moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medico-legal formalities.

According to Korangi SHO Inayatullah Marwat, the police reached the site after receiving information from police helpline about a slaughtered body lying on spot.

Police said that the victim on his motorcycle was passing near from the Owais Shaheed Park where at least two men riding a motorcycle intercepted him and slaughtered him to death after some brawl over some issue.

The officer further said that the deceased was a resident of same area and used to work at a milk shop, adding that despite his engagement, he was also involved with any other girl and the police suspected that girl’s family members could have been behind the incident, adding that the police have detained victim’s closed friends, namely Kashan and Ali about to unearth the motive behind the murder. The family of deceased remains busy in funeral declined to cooperate to the police in order to lodged an FIR.

Meanwhile, as many as 40 bikers were apprehended in police crackdown against the craziest one-wheeling bikers. The arrests were made during weekend action initiated on the directives of the Karachi police chief Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh in parts of south and city districts including Kharadar, Docks, Mithadar, Garden, Nabi Buksh, Darakshan, Sahil, Defence and Gizri.

According to Karachi police’s spokesperson, 13 people were arrested for one-wheeling from District City and the remaining 22 others were arrested from District South, adding that the police also impounded 35 motorcycles as well. The police then registered at least 19 cases against the one-wheelers.

At least 30 special police teams have been formed about to control the incidents of one-wheeling in parts of district south and city by Karachi police chief, especially for weekends.