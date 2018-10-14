Share:

HAFIZABAD: A woman was shot dead by her brother for ‘honour’ at Wijwan here the other day. The Kassesay police arrested suspect Safdar Ali and shifted the dead body to the morgue for autopsy.

According to the police, Safdar Ali had suspected the character of his sister Sajida Bibi (24) and the accused had advised her to mend her ways time and again but she lent a deaf ear to his advice. The other day, they had an altercation over the issue which angered the accused. At night when the deceased was asleep in her house the accused shot her dead.