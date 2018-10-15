Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh Excise and Taxation Department will launch a Road Checking Campaign from 22nd October to nab tax defaulting vehicles across the province

He asked the tax defaulting vehicles’ owners to pay their due taxes in order to avoid any untoward situation during Road Checking Campaign. This he said in statement issued here on Sunday. He said that legal action would be taken against tax defaulting vehicles as no one was above the law. He also asked the officers assigned for duties to remain strict while collecting the taxes but must behave politely with the owners/drivers of the vehicles during Road Checking Campaign and not to bring a bad name to the department. He added, ‘ A massive campaign through media will also be driven to motivate the people to deposit their taxes and avoid penalties.

He also requested the people to cooperate with the staff of Excise and Taxation Department during Road Checking Campaign and he also assured the people that if any staff member would violate the code of conduct, a strict action would be taken against him. He directed the officers and the staff to make all out effort to make Road Checking Campaign a success. He said that he would also pay surprise visits to various checking points to monitor the performance of the staff.

KMC COMMISSIONER

Metropolitan Commissioner of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Dr Saif ur Rehman directed to issue show-cause notices to officer over absence in a meeting regarding increase in revenue generation.

The Metropolitan Commissioner said that all officers are responsible to take concrete measure for betterment of their department, should work with comprehensive strategy. This he stated while presiding over a meeting regarding increase in revenue generation in his office. On the occasion directed the State Department to issue notices of fair rent to administration and shopkeepers of markets, run under the KMC’s state department then authority will charge rent of its shops as per market value. He also directed the concern officers the notices will serve the KMC market shopkeepers after coordination with law department. Metropolitan Commissioner said that the shopkeepers of KMC markets paying lowest rent as compare to market value as the authority taking measures to increase rent of shops. The meeting informed that veterinary department, KMC decided to establish a slaughter house in North Karachi locality with cost of 20 million rupees.

The metropolitan commissioner directed the law department of KMC to pay attention toward resolving all cases and ensure that the rent of KMC’s Land will be deposit directly in account of concern department.

On the occasion, he further directed the heads of all department to establish computerize record of all activities within their respective departments.