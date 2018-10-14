Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-PML-N-backed independent candidate Bilal Asghar Warraich won the PP-118 by-poll by securing 35,673 votes against his rival PTI candidate Asad Zaman Cheema who got 30,690 votes, according to unconfirmed and unofficial results.

Earlier, polling for by-election to PP-118 Gojra was held mostly in a peaceful environment. According to officials, turnout remained very low till afternoon at all 199 polling stations of the constituency.

However, at 4pm turnout suddenly increased and long queues were seen at some polling stations. Gunfire were exchanged allegedly between supporters of PTI candidate for PP-118 Asad Zaman Cheema and PML-N supported independent candidate Bilal Asghar Warraich for 45 minutes outside village Chak 288/JB. However no one was hurt on both sides in the crossfire. The villagers informed that 600 or more bullets were fired through sophisticated weapons which created panic and harassment in the village, forcing the villagers unanimously to boycott the voting from 8am to 9:30am. Later, Toba DPO Zulfiqar Ahmad and Army officers held talks with the villagers who assured the voters that investigation is underway into the incident and action will taken whoever will be found responsible for the firing.

Upon which the villager ended boycott and polling was started in the village with delay of one and a half hour. PML-N ticket-holder Mansoor Ahmad Bhangoo who had withdrawn his candidature in favour of PML-N supported independent candidate Bilal Asghar Warraich claimed that PTI activists resorted to firing on Warraich supporters. He demanded immediate arrest of the attackers.