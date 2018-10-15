Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Highway Authority (NHA) has collected Rs 2 billion by allowing commercial use of its right of way (RoW) during last fiscal year. National Highway Authority has been fulfilling the responsibility of construction and expansion of motorways, national highways, expressways and bridges and it needs heavy funds for their maintenance and repair, said an official the NHA on Sunday. The NHA spends the money collected from the auction of toll plazas on the maintenance and repair of the roads, however this amount is not sufficient to maintenance and repair of vast network of its roads all over the country, he said. To meet its requirements, the NHA has been striving to increase its resources and revenue being collected from use of its right of way has registered steady increase during past few years, he added. He said the serious efforts of the NHA to increase its revenue could be gauged from the fact that in 2013-14, it collected Rs470 million but in 2018, the figure reached Rs2 billion.