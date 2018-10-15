Share:

KARACHI (PR): A business delegation of Pharmaceutical and Surgical Sector of Pakistan is visiting Lagos, Nigeria to participate in Medic West Africa Trade Fair scheduled from 10 -12 October, 2018 under tutelage of Trade Development of Pakistan (TDAP). Delegation includes seven companies of pharmaceutical sector and two companies of surgical sector. TDAP is participating first time with such a meaningful delegation.

In order to take advantage of the presence of Pakistani companies in Nigeria, Commercial Section, High Commission of Pakistan, Nigeria organised a B2B Meeting of Pakistani Pharmaceutical and Surgical Sector with importers, distributors, marketing companies, hospitals and manufactures of Nigerian health sector in coordination with Lagos Chamber of Commerce, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and National Association of Nigerian Traders etc. Around 30 companies attended the event. Participants included companies from north as well as south of Nigeria. A delegation led by Mrs. Saratou Adeoti Kabasai, Hon Consul General of Pakistan in Benin also participated in the Meeting.

Muda Yusuf, Director General Lagos Chamber, extended warm welcome to all the companies and promised to ensure all support to Pakistani companies in developing business relations with Nigerian companies. Maj. Gen (R) Waqar Ahmad Kingravi, High Commissioner of Pakistan travelled from Abuja to Lagos to attend the event and meet all the participants to ensure complete facilitation.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed gratitude to Lagos Chamber and Nigerian participants for the B2B Meeting. He emphasized that Govt of Pakistan is very keen to develop durable economic relations with Nigeria and assured that High Commission of Pakistan will provide all relevant information about Pakistani industry and extend maximum facilitation in quick visa processing.

He also invited Nigerian companies to visit Pakistan for exploring opportunities. Tahir Abbas, Commercial Secretary, High Commission of Pakistan, gave a detailed presentation on market size of Nigeria and West Africa, industrial strengths of Pakistan, achievements of pharmaceutical and surgical sectors of Pakistan, available opportunities for Nigerian businessmen in areas of imports, exports, joint ventures etc. He also discussed the Look Africa component of the Emerging Pakistan Initiative of the Govt. of Pakistan to empahsise the prevailing spirit to reach out to Africa.

During breakfast meeting with High Commissioner, Khalid Javed Chaudhary, CEO Medipak Ltd. and former President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed deep satisfaction on the support extended by High Commission of Pakistan for facilitation in quick visa processing, B2B Meetings, ready availability of information and in other matters related to trade with Nigeria, in particular, and West Africa, in general.