MOSCOW - US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the Department of Defense was creating the US Space Force, admitting that the United States had been already outrun in this field by China and Russia.

In June, Trump signed an executive order to establish the new branch of the country's Armed Forces — the Space Force. US Vice President Mike Pence later said that the deadline for the creation of the new branch had been set for 2020.

"At my direction, the Pentagon is now working to create the sixth branch of the American armed forces, known as the Space Force ... And by the way, China already started, Russia already started, they've got a start, but we have the greatest people in the world, we make the greatest equipment in the world, we make the greatest rockets, and missiles, and tanks, and ships in the world," Trump said at a Republican rally in the US state of Kentucky.

According to reports, in recent years, both Russia and China have successfully tested its latest anti-ballistic missile systems, which are believed to be anti-satellite systems.

In September, Moscow warned Washington against deploying conventional arms in space, saying that the international community had to adopt an agreement on the issue. As of now, international law does not prohibit the deployment of arms in space, except for weapons of mass destruction.