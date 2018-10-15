Share:

Delay in results of by-polls in NA-131 created a controversy, irking PML-N candidate Khawaja Saad Rafique who was winning with a margin of around 6,000 votes at 190 polling stations out of total 242. Claiming one-sided victory in a speech to his supporters, he held the Election Commission of Pakistan responsible if ‘the results of the constituency changed in favour of his opponent PTI candidate Hamayoun Akhtar Khan. He said the PML-N will come up with a strong reaction if results ‘changed against his favour.’ The PML-N retained NA-124 with a big margin as PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi defeated PTI’s Dewan Ghulam Mohiyodin.

with over 50 per cent margin. PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz had vacated the constituency which is considered a citadel of the Sharifs’ PML-N.

Addressing workers, he said Lahorites proved once again that they loved Nawaz Sharif and PML-N. He said Nawaz lived in hearts of the people of Lahore. He said he was thankful to Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif for posing trust on him by awarding ticket.

A large number of PML-N supporters took the streets to celebrate the victory of Abbasi. They chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz and Shehbaz and danced on the drum beats.

Supporters of Khawaja Saad Rafique also gathered in some areas to celebrate or hold protest as results were not finalised till the filing of the report.