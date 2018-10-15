Share:

KARACHI - The polling for by-election in one seat of National Assembly (NA-243) and one seat of Sindh Assembly (PS-87) in Karachi was held smoothly here on Sunday.

The polling which started at 8am was continued till 5pm without any break.

The voters of two constituencies of Karachi NA-243 and PS-87 exercised their right to vote in peaceful and free environment in the port city.

Total 216 polling stations were set up for 402731 registered voters include 211510 male and 191221 female for the National Assembly Constituency NA-243 comprising areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Johar. The PTI-backed Aalamgir Khan, Aamir Waliuddin Chistti of MQM-Pakistan and Asif Hasnain of Pak-Sarzameen Party are among the 22 contestants running for NA-243 Karachi. As many as 124 polling stations were established for 146852 registered voters include 83992 male and 62860 female of Sindh Assembly constituency PS-87 Malir - Karachi.

The seat of Sindh Assembly PS-87 was fallen vacant due to death of Shareef Khan of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, who died in a road accident.

PTI-supported Qadir Bakhash Gabool, PPP-backed Muhammad Sajid Jokhio, MQM-Pakistan’s candidate Ms. Khalida Ateeb, Muhammad Saleem of PSP, Qurab Ali of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, A.K.Rehmat of MMA, Ms. Saiqa Anwer of Awami National Party are among 26 contestants running in the by-election on PS-87 Malir - Karachi. Ample security arrangements were made for the by-election and personnel of law enforcement agencies were deployed inside and outside of polling stations while monitoring by the CCTV cameras were arranged at the sensitive polling stations.