Share:

KASUR-A large number of power-loom workers staged a protest demonstration outside the office of Kasur deputy commissioner for a raise in their daily wages here the other day.

The workers, led by Power Looms Association president Lala Sadiq Gujjar, took out a rally from Basti Sabri. The participants, after marching different roads, reached outside the DC office where they staged a sit-in. They demanded from the administration a raise in their daily wages. The deputy commissioner negotiated with the workers, and assured them of a solution to their problems. It convinced them to end their protest.

Meanwhile, the Kasur City police arrested a suspected man travelling in a rickshaw with the help of CCTV cameras, and recovered an illegal pistol from his possession. The suspect was identified as Sajid Ali, a resident of Khuddian. He was spotted in CCTV cameras-installed and operating under Safe City project-travelling in a rickshaw, and was intercepted near Steel Bagh Chowk. The police recovered an illegally possessed 30 bore pistol from him and registered a case against him.

On the other hand, household goods and factory equipment worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes in two different incidents. Near Steel Bagh, a fire erupted in the kitchen of Faizan’s house following the explosion of a gas cylinder. It reduced utensils to ashes. Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire. In another incident, a fire broke out in Nafeesa Textile Mills, Ellahabad. It burnt the factory equipment worth Rs80,000 to ashes.

A man was electrocuted while bathing in a tube well at Hanjraye Khurd. The deceased was identified as Mumtaz Ali. He was having a bath in his tube well when the water caught current due to a glitch in the water pumping machine. As a result, he received severe electric shocks and died.