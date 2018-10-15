Share:

KARACHI - Prolonged loadshedding continued on Sunday in different parts of the city during by-election due to which people going to cast their vote are facing difficulties.

Citizens demanded that facilities should be provided on at least on the day of election, so that the voting process could continue smoothly.

It is pertinent here to remember that the voting for the by-elections on 35 constituencies of National and provincial assemblies that started at 8am, is still underway while all necessary arrangements have been made for the polling.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised all necessary arrangements for holding by-elections in 35 constituencies on October 14. The election will be held on 11 National Assembly seats and 24 seats from provincial assemblies including 11 seats for Punjab Assembly, nine for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and two each for Sindh and Balochistan.