PESHAWAR: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that price-hike is a temporary crisis, saying the government will soon overcome it. He was talking to media after casting his vote in by-poll in a polling station at Government Primary School, Murghuz, district Swabi on Sunday. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued clear-cut directives for launching crackdown against artificial price-hike and profiteering across the country. He said the PM is going to address the nation this week. He said the parliament will discuss price hike to develop consensus.–Staff Reporter

He said that the government will put the actual situation before the nation and will be discussed in the National Assembly.

Asad Qaiser said that the nation has given mandate to PTI and it will make utmost efforts to come up to their expectations and put the economic situation of the country on right rack.