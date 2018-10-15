Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will fulfill the promises made with the nation as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believes in less talk and more work.

According to a handout, the CM was talking to various delegation belonging to Dera Ghazi Khan division, who met him here on Sunday.

He said that the current tough times were a temporary phase and the government would overcome challenges with the support of the nation. He said that wrong policies adopted by the previous governments destroyed the national economy. He said that realities were hidden from the public through artificial measures. The previous government is responsible for the current situation.

The chief minister said that the government of Tehreek-e-Insaf was taking every decision in the interest of the country to put the economy on the right path. There is no room for corruption and fraudulent elements in the PTI government, he added.

He said that 22 million people of Pakistan are our strengths. It is the responsibility of the state to provide basic needs to people and the government would fulfill its duty. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's dream of New Pakistan would be turned into a reality. He also listened to the problems of people and issued on-the-spot orders for their solution.