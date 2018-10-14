Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Sunday that his government is striving to serve the masses without any discrimination or political affiliation since coming into power two years ago.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan made these remarks while addressing public and corner meetings in Hajirah sector on Sunday. He said the AJK government understand that roads and communication sector needs special attention, therefore 542km central roads, 580 link roads are being built while 455km are being reconditioned. The government intends to set aside Rs10 billion for link roads in the next budget, he claimed, adding that amendment has been made in the Constitution for incorporating Khatm-e-Nabuwwat law, Shariat Appellate bench has been set up while constitutional protection has been ensured for Islamic Ideology Council.

The AJK PM said that his government also restructured Public Service Commission and introduced NTS to ensure merit and transparency in the state. Recalling the services of late KB Khan, the Premier said he was a wholeheartedly committed leader from the beginning and remained in parliament for long because of his popularity. He expressed hope that people would overwhelmingly vote for grandson of Mr Khan and assured the government would do all possible within its means for constituency-2.

Mr Haider pointed out that Poonch is the land of martyrs, mujahids and ghazis who have recorded golden chapter of bravery and sacrifices in the state’s history. “Poonch’s mother produced some great children who fought for democratic rights and struggled hard to serve their masses an Mr Khan was one of them”, he said.

AJK ministers - Dr Najeeb Naqi, Mushtaq Minhas, Barrister Iftikhar Gillani and Dy Speaker Sardar Farooq Tahir also addressed the public meetings and urged the people to vote in favour of Sardar Altaf Amir in the upcoming by-elections.

Addressing the public rally, AJK Minister for Information, Tourism and IT Mushtaq Minhas said that the PML-N government has fulfilled all the promises made with the masses in the last elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Hajirah sector Minhas said late KB Khan was a long time parliamentarian who served the people of his areas with remarkable passion. He was a legend and one of Poonch’s very popular leaders. His sudden death has left a big void which will hard to be bridged.

The minister said the PML-N government brought about a revolution in education, health and infrastructure.

Minhas expressed hope that Sardar Amir Altaf would win the elections and carry the mission left by late Khan. He said he was confident that Amir would serve the people of his areas with the same dedication and commitment which was shown by his grandfather.