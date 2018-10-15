Share:

Islamabad - Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) claimed that it had handed over possession of 680 plots to the allottees since 2017 in G-14 while 400 plots would be handed over soon.

The Foundation had allotted plots in sector G-14/1, 2 and 3 but some of the allottees are still not allowed to construct their houses.

Giving the reasons, the FGEHF said that the Housing Scheme Phase-IV was launched in 2004 in sector G-14 Islamabad. The sector was acquired through Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) under Land Acquisition Act 1894.

The consent award for sub sector G-14/1, 2 and 3 was announced on January 29, 2005 at Rs5,90,000 per kanal and infrastructure development work was taken up by the Housing Foundation. A total number of 5,486 plots (approximately) were planned in Sector G-14. Moreover, Built-up Property (BUPs) Award of G-14/3 was announced in 2014. Around 85 per cent area of G-14/2 and 3 was handed over to contractor in January 2016. The Foundation said that since 2017, possession of 680 plots handed over whereas 400 plots will be handed over soon.

Around 60 per cent development work of roads has been completed while electricity lines have been laid by IESCO and sub sector G-14/3 has been energised. Moreover, possession for construction of houses shall be handed over for those plots on encumbrance free roads of sub sector G-14/3. Work is in progress on available area.

However, work is not in progress in that portion/area of G-14/3 which has been encroached and not available due to non-payment to owners of houses/structures. The Foundation said that in a month or two, the allottees shall be allowed to start construction work of their houses.

The award of 406 BUPs was announced on November 07, 2014 while supplementary award of 122 BUPs was announced on March 20, 2017.

It is pertinent to mention here that the allottees of the sector are waiting for possession of their plots for the last more than a decade but due to the encroachment issue, the Housing Foundation has not been able to hand them over their plots.