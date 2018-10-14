Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: A robber was killed while a police constable got injured in a shootout here on Sunday. The police chased a gang of robbers in the suburbs of Mandi Bahauddin where shootout took place. Resultantly a police constable got injured in firing of robbers while a robber was killed in retaliatory firing by police. Other robbers, however, managed to escape. Arms were recovered from possession of killed robber and his body was moved to mortuary of local hospital.