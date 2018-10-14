Share:

CHINIOT: Unidentified armed robbers took away Rs10 million, jewellery, cellphones and other valuables from a house here on Sunday, police said.

Robbers barged into the house of Ali Hussain located in Lalian area of Chiniot and took the residents hostage at gunpoint. The robbers looted Rs10 million cash, jewellery, cellphones and other valuables from the house and fled the scene.

House owner Ali Hussain said that he had sold his property and the cash was at home which was to be deposited in bank on Monday but looted by robbers.

The police after registration of a case against unidentified robbers have started investigation into the incident.