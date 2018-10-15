Share:

KARACHI - At least seven people were injured when a cargo ship caught fire at the Gadani Shipbreaking yard on Sunday.

Vice-chairperson of the shipbreaking yard, Ghani Seth, said the fire broke out in a ship in Plot 10 which engulfed the whole area.

The workers have been shifted to Karachi for treatment. Two of them are said to be in a critical condition, he added.

The injured were taken to Karachi for medical facilities. The fire brigade team extinguished the fire.

He said the fire broke out even though they took safety measures at the yard.

In 2016, a fire broke out in an oil carrying ship that was being dismantled in Gadani. Over two dozen workers were killed and 70 were injured. After that, the dismantling of oil-carrying ships was banned at the yard.