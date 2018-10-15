Share:

HYDERABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the provincial government has raised the issue of water shortage in province with Indus River System Authority and on the platform of Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Talking to the media in Bubak village in Jamshoro district on Sunday, the CM said his government had expressed its strong reservations against alleged theft of water from Sindh’s share.

“We are not only raising our voice but are also preparing a strategy to deal with this issue,” he told.

Commenting on the drought situation in Tharparkar district, Shah said the provincial government was providing 50 kilogram of subsidized wheat to each family in that district as food aid.

The CM said the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Sindh Government installed hundreds of Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants in Tharparkar to provide drinking water to the people.

However, he deplored, the caretaker government in Sindh did not pay salaries to the staff of those RO plants owing to which many were closed.

“The people who had seen Tharparkar 10 years ago, if they go there today they will see a lot of development in the desert region,” he asserted.

The CM said the PPP’s government built roads and established health facilities which were earlier available only in the large cities.

Shah said Tharparkar lacked road and phone communication networks which the PPP’s government provided to the citizens in that district.

Responding to a question over Anti Corruption Establishment’s inquiry against Sindh University’s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, the CM said his government wanted accountability of all institutions.

He added that any government official found involved in corruption would be brought to the book.

The CM later visited his constituency where he went to residences of the local people and party workers to offer condolences.