LAHORE - Six matches were decided on the opening day of the day 2nd edition of Descon Super League (DSL) here at three different grounds. In the first match at Gymkhana Club, Descon beat Nespak by 31 runs and Mubashar Hassan from Descon was awarded man of the match on his brilliant 86 scores. In the second match at Gymkhana Club, ICI Pakistan beat Pearl Continental Hotel by 74 runs with Haseeb Sattar (87) from ICI Pakistan winning man of the match award. In the first match at Valencia Cricket Ground, Packages beat Avari Hotel by 6 wickets and Muzammil Ghaffar from Packages was awarded man of the match on his 58 runs and two wickets, while in the second match, Tetra Pack beat CCL by 29 runs and Shahzad Ali from Tetra Pack was awarded man of the match award for scoring 33 and taking 3 wickets. At Model Town Whites ground, Abacus Consulting beat Akzo Nobel by 54 runs with Abacus captain Sohail Sikander earning man of the match award with 86 runs. In second match, Nestle beat Mobilink Jazz by 6 wickets and Tahir Ch (5 Wickets) was man of the match.–Staff Reporter