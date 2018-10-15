Share:

Lahore - Tirawat Kaewsiribandit of Thailand emerged as title winner in the Asian Tour UMA CNS Open Golf Championship held at Karachi Golf Club Course on Sunday.

According to information made available here on Sunday, Tirawat won the first cash prize of US$54,000 out of a total allocated cash of US$300,000 with the balance being distributed among the 64 other position holders in accordance with the Asia Tour Prize Distribution Policy.

During the course of the four rounds at the admirable and commendable Karachi Golf Course, Tirawat has given a splendid and pulsating display of golfing skills that impressed even his adversaries. Driving off the tees was powerful and accurate and his approach shots to the green were classy and most of the time they landed within five to six feet of the hole. His victory came through scores of 71 in the first round, 69 in the second round, 67 in the third round and an effective 69 on the final day on Sunday and his aggregate winning score was 276, twelve under par.

"Pakistan has been beneficial for me,” said Tirawat and what makes the visit memorable is that, “I have won the first title ever since I gained entry to the Asian Tour. Undoubtedly, I was hesitant to come here and now that I have started to revere the place and I am never going to forget the hospitality extended to me,” he added.

His country mates Jakraphan and Namchok posted a 72 and 73 on the final day respectively to finish joint second, one shot away from the champion, while M Munir of Pakistan had the honor of attaining the third position with a marvelous round of 68 in the final round, which gave him a notable aggregate of 278, ten under par.

Throughout the final round on Sunday, Munir was adequately charged up to give the country a good name and he almost made it to the top, minus a hicup on the 15th hole which he bogied. Other than this, he remained a champion in command and his effort to make a breakthrough in this championship was relentless. He hit every shot on merit and in the process had birdies on holes 1, 7, 10, 11 and 13, and 11 regulation pars. Of course, he suffered one more stroke loss on the front nine, on the ninth hole. For this illustrious show of eminent golfing in an international event, he deserves a commendation prize from the national golfing body, the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF).

Another Pakistani professional Matloob Ahmed was also outstanding and with scores of 72, 70, 70 and 68 and a four days aggregate of 280, eight under par, he put up a remarkable effort. At no stage was he cowed down by the presence of international champions and pursued victory with grit and assurance and tenacity. The hole in one car (Fortuner) remained unclaimed.

The return of the Asian Golf Tour to Pakistan is the result of efforts by the Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi, the Management of Karachi Golf Club, Taimur Hassan, Vice President, Asian Golf Confederation and Pakistan Golf Federation. And the team at Karachi Golf Club has rigourously pursued preparations for holding this championship in a befitting manner.

The foreign players from Europe, US, Far East and India have stated that they felt welcome and safe and look forward to next year. In the Invitational golf event held on the final day, Brig (r) Nayyar Afzal emerged as the gross winner.