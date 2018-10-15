Share:

ISLAMABAD (APP): A delegation of top leaders of traders across the country will meet Governor Punjab today (Monsday) to discuss the ways to steer out the country out of economic crunch under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Leader of the delegation Iftikhar Ali Malik while talking to media here Sunday said that delegation would include patron-in-Chief SM Muneer, former presidents including Mian Muhammad Adrees, Zubair Tufail, Abdul Rauf Alam, Ghazanfar Bilour and Daru Khan and other leaders from Balochistan,Sindh,Punjab,KPA,Islamabad. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Finance Minister have assured him to address all the genuine grievances of the business community on top priority and due weight age will be given to their suggestions for promoting the trade activities inside the country. He said business community would be also taken into confidence in the decision making process for rapid economic growth.

“UBG will urge government to initiate export and growth oriented policies mainly aimed at accelerating the pace of economic activities and expedite the process of rapid industrialization besides bringing green revolution in the country, which will ultimately help improve the socio-economic conditions of the poor strata of the society especially farmers and growers,” he added.

He said entire business community in the larger national interest announced to extend all support to Prime Minister Imran Khan in his mission to eliminate corruption, in all its forms and manifestations, from the country.

Iftikhar Malik also urged the government to focus on arresting the downward graph of dwindling export on urgent basis and provide package of incentives to boost exports.

He said only such nation survive in the comity of nations which braved the ordeals of tough time and the whole of nation was suffering due to worst ever economic policies of PML-N but business community would not let down the government and extend its whole hearted co-operation to put the country back on track of rapid economic development and prosperity.