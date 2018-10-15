Share:

ISLAMABAD: Under the vision of present government, Pakistan Railways was planning to launch wifi and tracking system in trains to provide better facilities to the

passengers within 100 days across the country. “Initially, all passenger trains will have the facility of wifi, tracking and after that these facilities will also given in the freight trains,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP. He said that almost 60 percent work in this regard has been done and remaining will be completed shortly as

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed is very much concerned about providing these facilities.– APP