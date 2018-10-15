Share:

KARACHI - Prominent intellectuals and academicians have said that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was the greatest Muslim leader of 20th century. He was not a traditional landlord, Sardar and a religious leader, but he had come out of a middle class family and led the nation to independence with a power of arguments.

They said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Sindhi translation of Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh’s book titled ‘Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Education, struggle and achievement’, which was held at Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU).

The book was translated by Anwer Abro into Sindhi. It has also been translated into Urdu by noted journalist Rashid Butt.

The speakers said that it was the only example in the history that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah got independence for the nation through a legal way, polite politics and a power of arguments.

Sindh Minister for Education, Culture, Tourism & Antiquities, Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that from Kashmir to Kalibangan, it all area was the Indus Valley Civilization, and the village of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s ancestors was near to Kalibangan, which is now in present day Rajasthan. Hence, it is not a matter of any debate that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was born either in Jhirrak or in Karachi city, but we own him as our great leader and we have to make Pakistan as he had dreamt.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that it is a matter of pride for him that he is talking on Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at his Alma-Mater. Sindh Madressatul Islam has remained a center of knowledge, a place of intellect and it has contributed a lot in the fields of education, politics, social science, literature and other areas of the country, minister said.

He was of the view that “we can make a new Pakistan only by implementing the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. The Quaid’s dream of independent, prosperous and peaceful Pakistan will come true when we will act upon the constitution”.

The author Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that he has written this book specially for young people of the country, as they are mostly unaware about the real life, struggle and achievements of founder of Pakistan Quai-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He further said that he preferred to make the book pictorial as in the digital era young people doesn’t bother to read big books.

Extending his offer to Sindh Education Minister for printing text books from SMIU Press, he said that SMIU press will print text books of the Sindh government without getting any profit from it. He also suggested the names of Dr Suleman Shaikh, Dr Jaffar Ahmed and Prof. Saleem Memon for the board of publication of SMIU, who may suggest most valuable books for publication. Dr Jaffar Ahmed, prominent intellectual said that this book should be translated into other languages of Pakistan including Punjabi, Pashtu, Balochi and Seriaki.

He also praised the contribution of Dr Shaikh towards the history of Pakistan by writing this book.

Dr Suleman Shaikh, Secretary of SZABIST said that this is a brief but comprehensive account of the life of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He said that the author has cleared many ambiguities that were especially in the minds of young people about the life and struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.