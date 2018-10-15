Share:

KANDHKOT - A woman died and two other people were injured when a van collided with a bike near Indus Highway in the limits of Kashmore police station on Sunday.

According to details, a passenger van collided with a bike crossing the road near Indus Highway, resultantly, a woman identified as Rozi died on the spot while two people including minor sustained injuries. Police reached the site and shifted the body and injured to THQ hospital. Police said that motorcyclists were on their way to Kandhkot from Kashmore when passenger van hit them near Indus Highway.

2KG DRUGS SEIZED

Excise police on a tip-off raided a passenger coach while recovered 2 kg hasish besides held it's driver here on Sunday.

According to details, a team of excise police led by Inspector Liaquat Ali Kalwar seized 2 kg hasish from a passenger coach near Dera Mor check-post within the jurisdiction of Kashmore police station. When contacted, Inspector Excise told that on a tip-off they raided a passenger coach near Sindh-Punjab border which was going to Karachi from Peshawar and seized 2 kg hashish.

He added that driver of the coach Sajjad Ali was also arrested. A case was registered against the driver.