SIALKOT-A housewife and her two minor sons were found brutally murdered at their house in village Moga-Zafarwal here on Sunday. According to police sources, 32-year-old Fouzia Bibi, wife of ex-serviceman Muhammad Islam and her two sons - six-year-old Ali Raza and 10-year-old Faizan were asleep in their home when some unidentified accused shot them dead by firing bullets in their heads in the wee hours of Sunday.

In the morning on Sunday, some neighbours observed the blood being oozing out from the house and informed the police. Senior police officials visited the scene and collected details and evidence about the three brutal murders. The Zafarwal Police have shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy. Police are investigating with no clue or arrest in this regard.

FIRING ACCUSED BOOKED

The Rangpura Police have registered a case against four unidentified accused for firing bullets on the main gate of Govt Murray College Sialkot (the alma mater of Allama Iqbal and Faiz Ahmed Faiz) here. Police have started investigation with no arrest in this regard. Some four accused had conducted this “midnight” firing there during the night of October 08, 2018 (about a week ago).