ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan skipper Younus Khan feels that Sarfraz Ahmed should continue as national team captain as there is very short time left before the World Cup and change in captaincy can badly affect the team’s performances in the grand event.

Talking to The Nation, Younus said: “It is highly unfair on Sarfraz that we all are after his head. In the recent past, media, masses and selectors were in praise for his captaincy and leadership qualities, but with just one or two bad results, it would be unfair to ask him to quit captaincy. Sarfraz must have to use his authority and must be involved in decision-making, especially in the team selection matters, as if he just focuses and contents with captaincy, he is bound to suffer.”

He said: “If we talk about first Test and why Pakistan let the match slip out of their hands, despite being in the driving seat for the majority of four days, reasons are obvious. Sarfraz was under pressure, which is forcing him not to make timely decisions while a few drop catches also didn’t help him and the team.

“I want to question the chief selector, who is cricketing great and knows inside outs, that why T20 players are playing ODIs and why One-Day specialists are playing Test matches? It is their huge mistake of not going with the right combination. For me, Mickey Arthur is an ordinary coach but why he has been given too much powers? Pakistan is blessed with so many world class former greats, who can easily help Pakistan cricket, then what is the need of paying hefty amount to the foreigners, who are not giving extraordinary performances,” he added.

He said Sarfraz must be made captain till the World Cup, which will not only shut the critics’ mouths, but also do wonders for his confidence. “With this bold decision of PCB, Sarfraz will be a different man and make positive and bold decisions.”

Younus said the PCB should made things clear, rather than destroying the careers of a number of talented youth. “There must be a clear policy and the PCB and panel of selectors must draw a clear line. The players must be given chances, but first let them groom properly, as their careers finish in only a matter of time, due to poor planning and wrong timing.”

He said that Australia is not the same team and their track record in the subcontinent is miserable. “Without two key players Smith and Warner, they are the half a side. The PCB and head coach need to focus on the areas where our players are lacking. The right team selection is very important as we suffered badly in Asia Cup due to poor team selection, due to which we couldn’t even qualify for the final.

“Now first Test is over and despite dominating the Kangroos, Pakistan team failed to finish the tail and had to settle for a draw. Now the time is high when head coach and captain must sit and pick up the best playing XI. I am sure Sarfraz will get back to his normal best but I’ll suggest him not to lose his temper and rather than shouting at the players, he must go and talk to them, as it will help him better communicate. It will help in re-establishing his authority.

“I feel Pakistan must go all-out attacking and win the second Test. The conditions will definitely support green caps but it is up to them how better they utilise the things and how they enter the match with the right combination,” Younus concluded.