LAHORE - Jail authorities have notified the family of death-row prisoner Imran Ali for the final meeting to be held at the Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail on Tuesday.

Official sources says the jail superintendent has written a letter to Imran’s family according to the jail rules and the final meeting between the family and the condemned prisoner will take place inside the jail on Tuesday at twelve noon.

The family members have also been asked to bring their ID cards with them and maximum 50 people would be allowed to meet Imran Ali, who will be hanged to death on Wednesday.

The dead body will be handed over to the family on Wednesday morning at 05:30am. The family will provide ambulance, clothes, and a bed sheet to the jail staff for transportation of the dead body. Imran Ali had raped and killed seven-year-old Zainab in Kasur district, early this year. He has been accused of being involved in at least nine cases of child rape and murder which he had confessed during the investigation of Zainab murder case. He was booked by police in seven child rape and murder cases and the court announced its verdict in five such cases. Last week, his death warrants were issued after President Arif Alvi rejected his mercy petition in the Zainab murder case.