A police officer was killed and 10 others injured in explosion near police vehicle here on Tuesday.

The blast occurred at Double Road Quetta where a police vehicle was targeted through explosives material installed in a motorcycle.

According to DIG Abdul Razzaq Cheema, a vehicle of the Rapid Response Group (RRG) was targeted while it was on routine patrolling the city.

DIG Cheema said that a sniper sitting inside the vehicle was killed in the blast while 10 others including five RRG personnel and three policemen were injured.

The rescue personnel shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta for treatment.

Several vehicles, a rickshaw and five motorcycles were also damaged due to intensity of the blast. Four cars caught fire and the blaze was doused later.