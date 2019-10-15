Share:

LAHORE - The trials to select Punjab archery team for the upcoming National Games will be held today (Tuesday) here at Nishtar Sports Complex. Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) Secretary Wisal Muhammad Khan said male and female players from Punjab can take part in one-day open trials. “Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) Secretary Idress Haider Khawaja and I will supervise the trials,” said Wisal and added: “The selected team will participate in National Games scheduled to be held from October 26 to November 1 in Peshawar. The archery event of the Games will be held at Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar.” Wisal said nine teams from across the country including Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police, HEC, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be seen in action. He said Pakistan archery team will be finalised during the National Games for participation in future international events.