LODHRAN-Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen revealed that the PTI government has launched biggest-ever agriculture emergency program with Rs300 billion, which will change fate of the farmers, especially the small growers.

“A mega project of cementing canals will be launched next month, to be pattern on a programme executed under my supervision back in 2005 and more than 70,000km canals were cemented under that programme at a cost of Rs50 billion across the country.”

Jahangir Khan Tareen was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Rural Poultry Farming for Egg Production here at Adda Parmat.

Mr Tareen said that he is happy that he is inaugurating the poultry scheme.

Jahangr Tareen along with Punjab Minister for Housing and Physical Planning Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rashid and Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dareshak also inaugurated Naya Pakistan Housing Project in Lodhran by conducting balloting for allotment of houses in the scheme. Jahangir Khan Tareen also inaugurated Ada Parmat Link Road.

On the occasion, Mr Tareen said that torrential rains and harsh summer have affected crops and the prime minister would be approached with the request for compensation to the farmers to make up for their losses. He regretted that over the past 10 years, the rulers had neglected agriculture, which had discouraged the farmers. “We are taking every possible step for the welfare of farmers to boost agriculture as farmers prosperity will result in the prosperity of Pakistan,” he pointed out. Tareen also informed that tender for the construction of Parmat-Lodhran Road would be awarded next week.

While talking to the media after the inauguration of Naya Pakistan Housing Project at Chak 100/M, the veteran politician claimed that house which the government would build with Rs1.6 million would have a market value of Rs2.5 million. He promised that following Lodhran, efforts would be made to start this project in Dunyapur and Kehror Pakka tehsil as well.

He pledged to keep playing his role for making Lodhran a model developed district, warning that there is no room corrupt officers in the district.

Mr Tareen informed that Lodhran Family Hospital would be made functional once it is completed and staff deployed. He said that Journalists would be registered for the Insaf Health Card Scheme.

Jahangir Tareen said that before going to Haj, Shah Mehmood met with him and cleared all misunderstandings. “I and Shah Mehmood Qureshi have worked together for the party and will continue to do so for prosperity of the South Punjab and country,” he added.

To a question about Azadi March of JUI-F, Mr Tareen opined that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been out of parliament for the first time in his political career and should have preferred the country’s interest to personal interest. “The JUI-F chief is merely thinking about himself and that’s why he is taking a march,” he added.

The PTI leader said that Nawaz League is divided over the participation in the Maulana’s march.