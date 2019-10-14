Share:

FAISALABAD-Enraged citizens set ablaze a bus following the death of two motorcyclists when the bus hit a bike here on Jhang Road.

According to rescue and police sources, two persons were killed and another sustained severe wounds when a speeding bus crushed a motorcycle on Jhang Road here on Monday. The accident occurred when the bus ht the bike.

Following the accident, people gathered on the spot and started protest against the deaths of the motorcyclists. They also set ablaze the bus and blocked the road for all kind of vehicular traffic. They also chanted slogans against the traffic police for its negligence to check speeding and overloading in public transport vehicles.

The protesters demanded the police to arrest the driver at large and devise a strategy to check recurrence of such mishaps.

Meanwhile, three persons were crushed to death by speeding truck while another got critically injured here on Monday.

Rescue sources informed that a rashly driven truck ran over four persons standing at roadside at GT Road in Muridke area, waiting for a public transport vehicle to be taken to fruit market.

Resultantly, three persons died on the spot while another sustained critical wounds. The truck driver fled the scene.