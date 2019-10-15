Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Monday announced regularisation of 3,400 employees of Punjab Emergency Service (known as Rescue 1122) within two weeks and restoring 50 percent emergency allowance.

He was addressing a special ceremony held to celebrate 15 years of excellence at Emergency Services Academy in Tokhar Niaz Baig. He praised the emergency service that emerged as a role model for other public service departments.

The CM lauded the Emergency Services Academy for coming out on top and announced its scope wo uld be extended. Buzdar continued: “It is also an honour that the United Nations granted it the status of first registered institution of emergency service among Saarc states. It has so far rescued 7.5 million people and saved billions of rupees by timely response to 135,000 fire incidents. And the credit goes to Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer. The DG made a request for regularizing the staff, approving service structure and restoring emergency allowance as per 2017 basic pay.

3,400 employees to be regularised in two weeks

In his address, Dr Rizwan Naseer, the founder congratulated his team for demonstrating determination and dedication to become the leading emergency service of Saarc countries.

“The Punjab Emergency Service started as an emergency ambulance service as a pilot project from Lahore in 2004. Keeping in view failure of repeated attempts to activate existing emergency services, everyone was very sceptical about the project’s success. Therefore, the establishment of this service was a great challenge, especially when there were no trained emergency personnel or emergency training institutes in the country. Against all odds, the service was established and emerged as a role model,” the DG recalled.

He said that after third-party evaluation, which revealed this service to be exemplary in terms of training; quality care, response and professionalism, the service has been established in all 36 districts o and expansion to tehsil level would be completed by next year.