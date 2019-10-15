Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) was established with the objective to support and catalyze the socio-economic uplift of the developing countries by promoting S&T through South-South Cooperative mechanisms. The Organization serves as an institutional platform for South-South and North-South technical cooperation in its twenty-seven (27) Member States in areas of mutual interest, such as education, information technology, environment, energy, and health.