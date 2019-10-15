Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed a nominal increase of 1 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs156.07 as compared to the last closing at Rs156.06, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs155.80 and Rs156.40.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs0.23 and was traded at Rs 172.21 against the last closing of Rs171.98.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.44 whereas the increase of Rs0.76 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs196.23 as compared to last closing of Rs195.47. Exchange rates of UAE Dirham gained 01 paisa and were traded at Rs42.49 compared to Rs42.48 whereas Saudi Rayal also increased by 01 paisa and was traded at Rs41.61 against Rs41.60, the data revealed.