Share:

Plastic is one of the major problems which has been alarming and each year 300 million tons of plastic are produced in the world. However, there are unmatchable side effects of plastic such as, cancer, birth defects, impaired immunity, endocrine disruption and many more. So, term plastic material composed of various element such as carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, chlorine and sulfur which don’t let the plastic to decompose it. Plastic can cause the disease like cancer which is the reason of several deaths. On the other hand, according to a research that the marine lives are badly being effected as it is estimated that 270,000 tons of plastics through the world’s seas it threatens 700 marine species its presence.

Thus, the government needs to take action about this fact as soon as possible.

JALAL AGHA,

Turbat.